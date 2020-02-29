Infosurhoy

Julia Roberts' 8.3 m home

The Oscar-winning actress was born on October 28, 1967 in Smyrna, Georgia, USA. Both parents were actors and ran a writing and acting workshop together in Atlanta, Georgia. She has two older siblings, Lisa and Eric, who are also actors.

After graduating from high school, she decided to pursue an actress career and moved to New York City, New York, USA. In 1990, she told the New York Times: “I was convinced that I had three options: I could get married, I could go to college or move to New York. Nobody wanted to get married, and I didn’t want to go to school, so I am I moved. “

Roberts made her acting debut in 1987 in an episode of the NBC television series “Crime Story”, in which she played a youthful victim of sexual assault. In the same year, she also played an uncredited role in the film “Firehouse”.

In the late 1980s, she took roles in several films such as “Satisfaction” (1988), “Mystic Pizza” (1988) and “Blood Red” (1989). Her appearance as Shelby in the comedy film “Steel Magnolias” (1989, picture) earned her an Oscar nomination and the Golden Globe for best supporting actress.

However, it was Roberts’ appearance against Richard Gere in the romantic comedy film “Pretty Woman” (1990) that made her an international star. Her role as a prostitute named Vivian Ward earned her the Golden Globe for best actress and Oscar and BAFTA nods.

She subsequently appeared in many films such as “Flatliners” (1990), “Sleeping with the Enemy” (1991), “The Pelican Brief” (1993), “Something to Talk About” (1995) and “My Best” at the wedding of one Freundes ”(1997).

(Photo) Denzel Washington and Roberts in a still from “The Pelican Brief”.

In June 1993, she made a tie with country singer Lyle Lovett at St. James Lutheran Church in Marion, Indiana, USA. They separated and divorced in March 1995.

In 1999 she met with Gere for another romantic comedy film – “Runaway Bride” (picture). In the film, Roberts played a woman named Maggie, who leaves fiancee on her wedding day, and falls for you like a New York reporter (Gere).

She received her first Oscar with the biography film “Erin Brockovich” (2000), directed by Steven Soderbergh. Based on a true story, the film focuses on Erin Brockovich, a single mother who has filed a lawsuit against California’s Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for contaminated water.

In July 2002, she married cameraman Daniel Moder after meeting him on the set of “The Mexican” (2000). The couple have three children – Henry, Hazel and Phinnaeus.

She made her Broadway debut in 2006 in “Three Days of Rain” with Bradley Cooper (R) and Paul Rudd (L). She has also appeared in many notable films such as “America’s Sweethearts” (2001), “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001), “Mona Lisa Smile” (2003), “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004), “Duplicity” (2009) and ” Valentine’s Day “(2010).

After playing the evil queen in “Mirror Mirror” (2012), Roberts played the comedy drama “August: Osage County” (2013, picture) with Meryl Streep, Ewan McGregor and Benedict Cumberbatch. Roberts’ appearance as one of the strong-willed women in the dysfunctional Weston family earned her another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Since then she has worked in films such as “Secret in Their Eyes” (2015), “Money Monster” (2016, picture) and “Ben Is Back” (2018).

In 2017, Roberts appeared in an episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” for Red Nose Day, a fundraiser. She and Grylls, a famous adventurer and survivor, traveled to a remote village in Kenya to personally deliver life-saving vaccines.

In 2018, she portrayed the role of a social worker named Heidi Bergman in a secret government agency of the Amazon series “Homecoming”.

Throughout her career, Roberts has supported various nonprofits such as UNICEF and the Red Cross. She has also narrated documentaries, including “In the Wild: Orangutans with Julia Roberts” (1998) and “Nature: Wild Horses of Mongolia with Julia” (2000), to raise awareness of endangered wildlife.

During an interview with Elle magazine in 2010, Roberts revealed that she started practicing Hinduism after visiting India for her film “Eat Pray Love”. She said her family goes to the temple to “sing and pray and celebrate. I am definitely a practicing Hindu. “

She has adorned the cover of the edition of the People magazine Beautiful five times for a record – 1991, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2017.

Julia Roberts sprayed a $ 8.3 million house in San Francisco.

The 52-year-old actress bought the 6.245 m² house in the exclusive Presidio Heights district in December 2019 through a trust.

According to the listing at Sotheby’s International Realty, Julia’s lavish new home has a wine room with more than 1000 bottles, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage, a garden, and spectacular views of the Bay and Golden Gate bridges.

The lower two levels include a demonstration room, a mud room, a laundry room and a built-in dog bath

The house was first listed in summer 2019 for $ 10.25, reduced to $ 9.65 million in September and bought by Julia for $ 8.3 million in December.

Julia has three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14- and 12-year-old Henry with husband Danny Moder, and she previously claimed that Danny – with whom she has been married since 2002 – changed her life.

Julia said: “I think this first kind of real … seismic shift was meeting Danny.





“Getting married with Danny. It was the first time that my life will never be so incredible and indescribable.

“I’m more interested than anyone else in what he has to say or his point of view. Really, we’re so lucky. We just really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

Julia, who was previously married to Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995, also explained how her romance has developed over the years.

She said: “It only gets deeper, it only gets more complex.

“You’re young and falling in love and saying, ‘Oh yes, we’re going to get married and we’ll build a house and have children’ and all these things we all dream of, but you don’t know if you like the same couch and you don’t know if he wants to get patterned towels.

“Then of course the bigger ones, will you be parents in a way that has a balance that holds hands in philosophy?

“You only know these things when you are right there, and we are so happy that the way we do things has an inexplicable harmony because we do things differently … but there is something together all the meaning in the world. ”

