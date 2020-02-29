Julia Roberts’ 8.3 m home

18/18 DIA

Julia Roberts sprayed a $ 8.3 million house in San Francisco.

The 52-year-old actress bought the 6.245 m² house in the exclusive Presidio Heights district in December 2019 through a trust.

According to the listing at Sotheby’s International Realty, Julia’s lavish new home has a wine room with more than 1000 bottles, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage, a garden, and spectacular views of the Bay and Golden Gate bridges.

The lower two levels include a demonstration room, a mud room, a laundry room and a built-in dog bath

The house was first listed in summer 2019 for $ 10.25, reduced to $ 9.65 million in September and bought by Julia for $ 8.3 million in December.

Julia has three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14- and 12-year-old Henry with husband Danny Moder, and she previously claimed that Danny – with whom she has been married since 2002 – changed her life.

Julia said: “I think this first kind of real … seismic shift was meeting Danny.









© Bang Showbiz

Julia Roberts





“Getting married with Danny. It was the first time that my life will never be so incredible and indescribable.

“I’m more interested than anyone else in what he has to say or his point of view. Really, we’re so lucky. We just really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

Julia, who was previously married to Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995, also explained how her romance has developed over the years.

She said: “It only gets deeper, it only gets more complex.

“You’re young and falling in love and saying, ‘Oh yes, we’re going to get married and we’ll build a house and have children’ and all these things we all dream of, but you don’t know if you like the same couch and you don’t know if he wants to get patterned towels.

“Then of course the bigger ones, will you be parents in a way that has a balance that holds hands in philosophy?

“You only know these things when you are right there, and we are so happy that the way we do things has an inexplicable harmony because we do things differently … but there is something together all the meaning in the world. ”