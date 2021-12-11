Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks,’suffers a stroke in jail’ after a court rules that he can be extradited to the United States.

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has a stroke in prison after a judge rules that he can be extradited to the United States.

Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, is said to have had a stroke while being held in custody.

The 50-year-old is being held at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in the United Kingdom as he fights to avoid being extradited to the United States following a court ruling.

Following a mini-stroke, Assange was said to have a drooping right eyelid, memory problems, and signs of neurological damage.

According to reports, the stroke occurred during a High Court appearance via video link in October.

Stella Moris, his fiancee, said he is “struggling” with the stress of fighting extradition to a US prison.

Assange is said to have had an MRI scan and is taking anti-stroke medication since the mini-stroke.

“Julian is struggling, and I’m afraid this mini-stroke could be the precursor to a more serious attack,” Ms Moris told the Mail.

The longer this protracted legal battle drags on, the more we worry about his ability to survive.

“It must be resolved immediately.

In a zoo, look at the animals that are kept in cages.

It shortens their lives.

Julian is going through something similar.

The never-ending court cases are mentally draining.”

It comes after it was revealed that Assange could be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges after the US government won its appeal of a High Court decision.

His attorneys have previously claimed that he is a high suicide risk and that he is too sick to be sent to America for a trial.

The US government has filed a High Court challenge to District Judge Vanessa Baraitser’s January decision that Assange should not be extradited to the US, citing a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.

After a two-day hearing in October, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, ruled in favor of the US on Friday.

However, the US has assured Assange that he will not be held in the notorious “supermax” prison.

“That risk is, in our judgment, excluded by the assurances that are offered,” Lord Burnett said.

“As a result, we are confident that the judge would have answered the relevant question differently if the assurances had been presented to her.”

“That conclusion is sufficient to rule in the United States’ favor in this appeal.”

Assange is expected to file an appeal in response to this latest decision.

Blocking Assange’s removal due to his mental health risks would be “rewarding fugitives for their flight,” according to the High Court.

After hiding out for seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Assange has been held at HMP Belmarsh since 2019.

Before being arrested for violating his bail conditions, he was carried out of the embassy by police.

