Julian Nagelsmann confirms he rejected Real Madrid manager’s job offer

Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he turned down the opportunity to join Real Madrid in favour of taking the job at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that he “said no” to Real Madrid after they approached him about taking the reins at the Bernabeu.

At 32, Nagelsmann is the youngest manager to have taken charge of a Champions League knockout game and was approached by the Spanish giants after experiencing great success at Hoffenheim.

The German took over aged just 28 and transformed the Bundesliga side, taking them from a relegation battle to Champions League qualification in the space of a year.

When the time came to leave in 2019, Real made an approach but Nagelsmann decided the job would have been too much too soon, instead favouring a move to Leipzig.

“I said no to Real but it’s important to say I didn’t have a contract (offer),” he told the Daily Mail . “They wanted a meeting. I would have had two weeks to prepare, to learn Spanish.

“I have a lot of time. I don’t have just five years to earn all the money. I have 10 or 20 years to earn that.

“If you’re a manager at 50 then you don’t say no to Real. Now I can decide what is right. Here, I have a chance to make mistakes and learn from them; to become a better manager.

“You don’t have that at the biggest clubs. If you don’t win, they won’t talk about why. They’ll fire you.”

It certainly appears as though Nagelsmann made a wise decision, with Leipzig challenging the dominant Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and heading into their Champions League second leg clash with Tottenham 1-0 up.

Reflecting on the tie’s first leg, Nagelsmann claimed that his side should be in a more comfortable position going into the second game.

“We were all nervous before Tottenham,” he added. “But it was important to bring our way of playing. I didn’t expect we’d have such a high percentage of the ball.

“I thought Tottenham would be more offensive. I told my players how proud I was to do it in such a great stadium.”