Julie Morris, 44, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for giggling while she and her partner raped and abused a girl under the age of 13 in sick videos.

A DEPUTY headteacher has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for “giggling” while rapping a young girl in gruesome videos with her sadistic boyfriend.

Julie Morris, 44, and her partner David Morris, 52, had “graphic and depraved” fantasies that turned into a “sordid” reality.

The sick couple filmed themselves abusing and rapping the young girl, with Morris even laughing as she did so.

She pleaded guilty today to 18 child sex offenses unrelated to her work as a safeguarding lead at St George’s Central Church of England Primary School in Wigan.

Two counts of rape were admitted, as well as nine counts of inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

She also admitted to three counts of taking indecent pictures of children, one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child, and one count of possessing indecent pictures of children.

Morris was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court while wearing glasses, a face mask, and a cream cable knit sweater.

Her boyfriend, David Morris, 52, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting to a string of child sex offenses.

The court heard how the two met on Plenty of Fish after their partners divorced in 2016.

The relationship “quickly became intensely sexual,” according to Prosecutor John Wyn Williams.

“Their communication became graphic and depraved,” he continued, “leading to the realization of some of their sexual fantasies.”

A conversation about child sexual abuse involving David Morris was discovered in a phone seized during a search warrant, exposing the couple’s “sordid secret.”

He was detained, but later released after being cautioned.

A number of devices with recordings of rape and sexual abuse were seized.

Both defendants were arrested the next day as they attempted to flee to the Lake District in a camper van with £10,000, according to Mr Wyn Williams.

Officers combed through 175,000 pages of sexually explicit messages between the couple in addition to videos and images.

The pair also set up a group chat with the victim to discuss how they planned to abuse her.

David Morris previously admitted to seven counts of rape, 13 counts of inciting or causing a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He also admitted to taking indecent images in categories A, B, and C, which are the most serious.

The defendant, from Eccleston in St Helens, also admitted to distributing indecent images and two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

