Jurgen Klopp accuses Liverpool stars of causing Takumi Minamino frustration

Takumi Minamino is still searching for his first goal for Liverpool – but Jurgen Klopp blamed his team-mates for failing to use him properly in their FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

Takumi Minamino has had a frustrating start to life at Liverpool.

The first ever Japanese player to represent the Reds has yet to register a goal or assist in six appearances in all competitions.

He drew a blank in their FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night – but still drew praise from manager Jurgen Klopp.

Instead, the German accused his Reds team-mates of causing his frustrations by failing to ‘see’ the attacker in good positions.

He singled out young full-back Neco Williams for instances of not picking out Minamino as Liverpool suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Klopp said: “Takumi (Minamino) had a really good game. We could have used him much more often.

“If Neco (Williams) sees him once or twice he was completely free at the edge [of the box], he shot the cross more or less. If he’d seen him it would have helped.”

Klopp also highlighted “two massive mistakes” for both goals as they suffered their third defeat in four games in all competitions.

“Losing 2-0 is not good, but in this case it’s relatively easy to explain,” he said. “We made two massive mistakes around the goals.

“The performance tonight was completely different to the performance against Watford. Against Watford, it was really bad. Tonight, it was not bad.

“I liked the reaction. I liked the way we played. There was some good stuff.

“It was a super intense game. We made seven changes because we knew it would be intense. But I’m not concerned about momentum. It’s football.

“We never thought that it would be an easy season, that it would be an easy period, that it would be an easy game tonight. Nothing. It was always difficult, but we did very well. We were just not good enough in decisive moments, and that’s what we have to accept.”