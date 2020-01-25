Jurgen Klopp admits anger at Xherdan Shaqiri fitness amid Liverpool transfer rumours

Xherdan Shaqiri has been limited in the first-team this season because of injury and Jurgen Klopp has been fuming as Liverpool continue to refuse transfer talks over the Swiss international

Jurgen Klopp has admitted his anger at the situation Xherdan Shaqiri finds himself in at Liverpool.

The former Stoke winger has been limited to just six Premier League starts as he continues to struggle with fitness concerns.

A series of injuries have left the Switzerland international in the physio room rather than on the pitch but it has not stopped interest in him garnering.

Roma have enquired about a potential loan transfer this month after Nicolo Zaniolo was ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

However, the Reds have no interest in weakening their squad as they chase down a first Premier League title.

But Klopp is not happy as he has not even been able to use the 28-year-old.

He said: “It is not cool, absolutely not cool but maybe there are different reasons.

“He is a very special player in different departments. His physique is different to all others I ever saw, his muscles are unbelievable.

“So far it was never big but it was always enough to get him out, I can imagine that is frustrating, it is frustrating for him and not good for us.

“We work on that. We don’t want to bring in a situation where it constantly happens but so far we didn’t find 100 per cent the solution for it so we have to see.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s transfer business looks like it is all wrapped up this January.

A deal was already agreed in December to take on board Takumi Minamino for a bargain £7.25m from RB Salzburg.

And the Japan international does not want to waste any time getting used to his new team-mates.

“I can play on either side, but it was more about how to link up with the full-backs,” Minamino said.

“If we can build a better understanding of each other, I’m sure it will get even better.

“They scored an equaliser after I came on, so I was desperate to contribute to the winning goal in any way I can.

“After we scored the second goal, I made sure to keep it simple and defend solidly.”