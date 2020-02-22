Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool offer to the day he met his wife – ‘I knew straight away’

Jurgen Klopp has been a resounding success at Liverpool so far, helping them to Champions League glory and the brink of the Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp says being approached by Liverpool to become their next manager was like the day he first met his wife.

The German took over at Anfield in 2015 after having had a period of success with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

And he is now regarded as one the club’s greatest ever managers after helping them to Champions League glory and to the brink of a first league title in 30 years.

Klopp started his managerial career at Mainz before joining Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga titles and helped them to a Champions League final.

The Reds are currently on an astonishing run in English football and are set to break several records this season.

They are on course to break the Premier League record points tally and Arsenal’s unbeaten run of 49 league games.

Klopp was a highly coveted manager after he decided to leave Dortmund with several clubs interested in his services.

But the 52-year-old said once he knew Liverpool were interested there was only one club he wanted to join.

And he likened the job offer to meeting his wife – because it felt right.

“There was a lot of interest but I needed a holiday after I left Dortmund,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“But then I heard from my agent and he said that Liverpool was interested so I was like ‘oh God’, like I knew straight away.

“It was like meeting my wife for the first time when I thought I will marry her, so it felt right from the first moment and I said it that in the first press conference.

“It is a massive honour to manage this club.”

Klopp was also asked what his goals are moving forward such has been the level of recent success achieved at Anfield.

“We try to improve the level constantly and we have an exceptional group so we will see where it leads us to but we will not stop,” he added.

“But the other teams have so much financial power around us so they will strike back.

“Everyone jokes about this club and this club and then the next week buy five players and look like a completely different animal.

“So, I have no idea where it will end but we will see.”