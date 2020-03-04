Jurgen Klopp ‘conscious’ about playing Liverpool youngsters against Chelsea in FA Cup tie

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has looked to some of his more established names as Liverpool look to get back to winning ways against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has opted to ignore the majority of his young players for Liverpool’s FA Cup tie with Chelsea because he knows the importance of getting back to winning ways.

That is the opinion of former Manchester United man Darren Fletcher after the German shunned several of the youngsters who have, so far, been regulars in the FA Cup.

Neco Williams and Curtis Jones the only players to have played across all three games so far and be selected for the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool were shocked at the weekend as Watford beat them 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

That defeat came shortly after their Champions League reverse at Atletico Madrid meaning a potential treble winning season could soon be resting on Premier League success which has forced Klopp into fielding a strong side.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Fabinho will all start in west London and Fletcher reckons Klopp’s selection is, in part, down to their need to bounce back.

He said on BBC: “Yeah I think so – you don’t want to lose two games in a row. Obviously they also lost in the Champions League.

“But they were on that fantastic run which came to an end and you want to win the next game.

“So Jurgen Klopp will have been conscious about giving the younger players a chance given that they’ve got them to this stage.

“But at the same time he wants to pick a team that is strong enough to get them back to winning ways.

“A defeat tonight and all of a sudden they’ve lost three of their last five and people will start to question them.”

Adrian starts in goal against Chelsea with Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson also included in the back four. Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi will both start in attack.