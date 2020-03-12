Jurgen Klopp criticises Atletico Madrid’s negative tactics after Liverpool humbling

Liverpool were dumped out of the Champions League to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Diego Simeone dug deep to bag a memorable 3-2 win on the night.

Jurgen Klopp took aim at Atletico Madrid’s tactics after his Liverpool side were dumped out of the Champions League.

Georginio Wijnaldum had put Liverpool in front with a towering first-half header.

The Reds then looked in cruise control when Roberto Firmino added a second in extra time.

But the tie started to unravel as the clock ticked. Adrian’s botched clearance found it’s way to Joao Felix, who then slotted in Marcos Llorente.

The 25-year-old made no mistake with a curling effort from 25 yards.

Against the run of play, Llorente bagged another stunner to silence Anfield.

It was an impressive finish from the Spaniard who didn’t seem to have many options on. Alvaro Morata grabbed an Atletico third in the dying minutes.

But in reality, the La Liga side had played negatively for most of the match – and Klopp was fuming.

“It’s so difficult to play a side like that. I don’t understand with the quality they have, that they play this kind of football,” he said.

“I don’t understand it. But it’s right the winner is always right.

“And when I see players like Koke, Llorente and Saul [Niguez] – they could play proper football…

“Okay they beat us and that’s how it is. We have to accept it and we accept it of course, it’s no problem.

“Congratulations to Atletico but it doesn’t feel right tonight, to be honest.”

Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier claimed the plan was always to grind Liverpool down.

“We knew it was going to be very difficult but we needed to stay defensively strong and try and frustrate Liverpool as much as we could,” he said.

“We knew that we’d get our chances if we beat the press of Firmino, Salah and Mane.

“Liverpool are very strong at home, I’ve played them so many times in the Premier League (to know that) but we knew we’d get our chances and it was about being clinical in those moments and we were.

“The way we play is the way we train. He’s [Diego Simeone] like this on the touchline in training, it’s a joy to learn from him every day and work with him. I knew I needed a change and when a club like Atletico Madrid come in for you, you can’t say no. I’m learning new things every day.

“You’ve seen how defensively strong Atletico have been over the years and we were again tonight. The substitutes that came on made a big impact for us.

“There are some fantastic teams in the competition. We will focus on ourselves and who knows what will happen at the end of the season.”