Jurgen Klopp ‘delighted and buzzing’ after young Liverpool team reach FA Cup fifth round

A young Liverpool side, managed by Neil Critchley, beat Shrewsbury in Tuesday night’s FA Cup fourth round replay to set up a tie with Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was thrilled that his young troops made it into the next round of the FA Cup, according to Under-23 boss Neil Critchley.

Critchley took charge of the team that beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in a fourth round replay on Tuesday night.

It came with Klopp frustrated that the replay was taking place when his first-team had been given their winter break from the Premier League.

The young Reds team edged past their League One opposition thanks to Ro-Shaun Williams’ own goal.

They will now head to Chelsea in the fifth round, though it’s not known whether Klopp will again put out a younger side for that clash.

But the German boss was left pleased with the performance from a side that contained seven teenage outfield player.

“The boss was in touch this afternoon with some words of advice and encouragement,” said Critchley after the match.

“We had a message from the staff that he is delighted with the performance and is buzzing. We have given him a game against Chelsea to look forward to.

“He just gives you total clarity, belief, play the Liverpool way, go for it. And that is what the first team do.

“This is us, this is how we play, this is what we stand for and you had better be ready for it.”

Though Klopp is enjoying his winter break, he remained in touch with the team throughout Tuesday.

