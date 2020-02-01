Jurgen Klopp explains how he will improve Liverpool squad after quiet transfer window

Liverpool have been reserved this transfer window after signing Takumi Minamino and Joe Hardy despite rumoured surrounding the likes of Timo Werner, Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on how he plans on improving the squad after a quiet transfer window at Liverpool.

The German manager is on course to land a first Premier League title at Anfield with the Reds 19 points clear in January.

It follows two transfer windows where they have barely made any signings – with Adrien the highest profile arrival in the summer.

This January has not been much better, Takumi Minamino and Joe Hardy being the only signings.

It comes amid rumours around Timo Werner, Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho with fans desperate to see the biggest stars at Anfield.

But Klopp has played down the idea of a superstar moving to Merseyside, instead stating that he plans on improving who he has already got.

When asked about the difficulties of improving his squad, he stated: “Not easy but is it possible? We will see. We just prepare potential situations so that’s how it is.

“We always try to strengthen. We look in our own squad: who is ready for the next step?

“Ox and Naby: we all know about the quality of them. Curtis came on in the last game and looked pretty promising.

“We try to estimate the future and we believe that we can do a lot with this existing squad, just that these boys can make next steps.

“We have to make sure they do them. To improve easily would be really strange. It has to be 100 per cent the right player.”

Liverpool’s frugal nature this campaign comes a year after they splashed the cash on the likes of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

Around £140m was spent on the duo, with the defender making the move around this time last year.

Klopp added: “We are not really busy with transfer decisions for this moment but we are constantly in talks and exchange ideas about what helps us in the long-term.

“Were we busy last year? The year before we brought in Virg. We have him already so we can’t sign him again.”