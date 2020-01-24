Jurgen Klopp explains how his tactical change made it tough for Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained how a tactical change made things tough for Takumi Minamino against Wolves

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been full of praise for Takumi Minamino after he made his Premier League debut during the win over Wolves on Thursday.

Minamino, a £7.25m January signing from Red Bull Salzburg, was handed the opportunity to impress after Sadio Mane’s substitution during the first-half, with Klopp later admitting that it was a difficult time to impress.

“We played slightly differently tonight than usual, we defended in 4-4-2 and offensive we were in our normal shape,” said the Liverpool boss after the 2-1 victory.

“Taki has had two or three weeks training with us now in different positions, he played centrally in the FA Cup, he can play right or left, we need him but he is not a winger in this case.

“He is a player for between the lines. (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain had to be a little higher (after Minamino was brought on).

“It was really difficult for Taki. He injured his calf towards half-time, he had to have a bit of treatment, he felt nothing and could go through so he should be fine.

“For his first Premier League game he did really well, and is completely integrated in the team.”

With Mane suffering a hamstring injury Minamino is set to continue in the side for the FA Cup trip to Shrewsbury on Sunday, and could start the following Premier League games against West Ham on Wednesday and Southampton next Saturday.

“Sadio felt something in his hamstring. We don’t know yet. We have to wait,” said Klopp when asked how long his winger could be on the sidelines.

He then added of their upcoming fixtures: ”That is tough and it’s probably without Sadio.”

Roberto Firmino struck late on at Molineux after Raul Jimenez cancelled out Jordan Henderson’s opener.

The Reds are now 16 points clear at the top of the table having won 22 of their 23 fixtures so far, but Klopp is still refusing comment over their pending title triumph.

“I don’t think about it, I had to ask about exactly the amount of points, that’s the truth, I really forgot in the week,” he said.

“I didn’t think about it, I know we play Sunday at Shrewsbury, I know we play Wednesday at West Ham and I know we play Saturday.

“That’s three games in seven days which is a lot. We lost Sadio Mane and that’s the pressure I think about.

“All the rest is no pressure.

“We said it before it would be a really tough game, Wolves are doing so unbelievably well, they are so different to everything else you face.”