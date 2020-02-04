Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool tactical switch involving Fabinho and Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League after their 24th win of the season on Saturday

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained a key tactical switch he has made involving Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson.

Fabinho made his first Premier League start since November on Saturday as the Reds picked up their 24th win of the season against Southampton.

The Brazilian had been out with an ankle injury with Henderson having been playing in a deeper role in his absence.

However, with Fabinho back on the field, Klopp put his captain back in a more advanced midfield role.

And the German boss has explained the decision, insisting it’s easy to do so with the versatility of Henderson.

“It was easy to move Hendo,” said Klopp. “Fabinho is naturally more a defensive orientated player than Hendo.

“We had to control the counter-attacks of Southampton. He (Fab) has struggled with rhythm.

“The first two games when he came on it was not Fabinho before he got injured.

“That is normal so Saturday was a big step for him. He was key for us.

“We needed a calm player in the centre, not too active. That was the change at half-time.

“We used him more for the switches – find Fabinho, pass to the other side and then accelerate and use the power of Hendo in the half-spaces.

“Hendo can play the wing as well and sometimes we need him there because Ox does not play like Mane, he comes inside.

“Hendo does not play only six. I don’t think he thought a second about it, ‘oh, I play eight again’. It was not a difficult decision.”

Henderson has had an impressive season at Anfield, along with all of his team-mates in truth.

And Garth Crooks believes the England star should be picking up the PFA Player of the Year award at the end of the season, as well as the Premier League trophy.

Crooks said: “Henderson is in such blistering form he’s capable of anything at the moment.

“I’ve said repeatedly in this column that the Liverpool captain is playing the football of his life and a shoo-in for Footballer of the Year.

“Henderson has both scored and assisted twice in his last three league matches, as many times as he had done so in 131 games prior.”