Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s ‘two massive mistakes’ during Chelsea loss

Liverpool have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, and Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about his side’s recent slump in form

Jurgen Klopp says “two massive mistakes” are to blame for Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday evening.

The Reds were played off the park at Stamford Bridge as goals from Willian and Ross Barkley sent the Blues into the sixth round with relative ease.

Kop fans were left with their head in their hands when Liverpool conceded their first goal, as Fabinho misplaced a rare pass, before Adrian spilled Willian’s shot into his own net.

And Klopp insists that the nightmare scene cost his side the tie in the end, with a trip to Chelsea always likely to be “tight”.

“Losing 2-0 is not good,” Klopp said after the match. “But it is relatively easy to explain, two massive mistakes.

“Adrian made a superb save a few seconds before, but we lost the ball.

“It’s not the biggest shock. Both teams were running like made. We had some good chances.

“Away at Chelsea is always tight. It was more difficult, Chelsea threw the bodies in. We couldn’t score.”

Despite the defeat leaving Liverpool with three losses from their last four matches, Klopp was keen to play down any concerns that his side were struggling for momentum, insisting they just hadn’t had the rub of the green in recent weeks.

“In the last few games we have conceded too many goals, but I am not worried about momentum,” the German went on.

“I am not concerned. It is football. We never thought it would be easy.

“The performance was not bad. Watford was bad. A lot of sprints, space in midfield.

“The numbers are there, the facts are there. I don’t have a lot of arguments.

“It’s a free world. I can only speak about the numbers. It’s not like the chances are 100 miles away, it’s little things.”