Jurgen Klopp open to Philippe Coutinho transfer – but only if he cannot land Kai Havertz

Ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to Anfield but Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is the Reds’ top target

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made Kai Havertz his number one summer target but the German is also said to be considering a move for Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds are interested in bringing in a new playmaker at the end of the season, with Havertz and Coutinho on their list of options.

Havertz is Klopp’s top target though, with the Express reporting that Liverpool are desperate to sign the German wonderkid.

The 20-year-old would likely cost a club record fee and the same report has claimed that if they miss out on Havertz, they will plot an Anfield return for Coutinho.

The Brazilian left Liverpool for Barcelona back in 2018 for a bumper £105m fee but he has struggled to settle in at the Nou Camp.

Currently on loan at Bayern Munich, the Catalan giants have told Coutinho he can leave in the summer for £77m.

Ex-Liverpool star Steve McManaman recently claimed that the Reds should welcome their former player back, saying: “I wouldn’t mind seeing him back at the club.

“He’s a brilliant player and I think a lot of it is just down to economics. If they can bring Coutinho back for a reasonable fee and potentially sell a couple of players who’re not playing all the time, then that could work.

“There are rumours that Xherdan Shaqiri may leave at the end of the season, Adam Lallana may want to play more often.

“If there’s space available then I’d certainly like Coutinho back as he was a wonderful player for Liverpool.

“He’s that type of player for when plan A isn’t working then he could certainly change the game.

“He scored some incredible goals for Liverpool and though he’d have to win the fans over after he asked to leave, I think that most fans would recognise how good he was for Liverpool.

“He seems to have lost his way a bit at the minute, he needs a bit of TLC and an arm around him doesn’t he?

“So if he wants to come back to Liverpool and the deal was good then I’d have no qualms taking him back because he’s a lovely player.”