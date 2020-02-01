Jurgen Klopp ‘preparing for solutions’ at Liverpool in summer transfer window

Liverpool’s quiet January transfer window could be followed by a busy summer after Premier League glory

Liverpool decided to not add to the signing of Takumi Minamino in January as they cruise towards their first Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp was open early on last month that any further deals were unlikely, despite their tight schedule set to continue until the end of the season.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has now explained why the summer is set to be a busy one, adding why he and his fellow staff are not feeling overly comfortable.

“No-one here is relaxed, absolutely no-one is relaxed,” he said.

“We are not really busy with transfer decisions for this period, this moment, but we are constantly in talks and exchanging ideas about what happens in the long term.

“But not being busy in the transfer window does not give you the opportunity in this business to be relaxed.

“The better the season is, the better the squad is, the less you have to do and the more happy you are with the players you have, which is always the plan in the summer not to be busy in the winter.

“Injuries can change it a lot but we’ve had injuries and most of the players are coming back so there are our transfers.

“Not easy (to improve his squad) but is it possible? We will see, we don’t know exactly. We just prepare potential situations, that’s how it is.

“We always try to strengthen and to strengthen could mean as well that we look at our own squad: who can make the next step, who is ready for doing that, who will hopefully not be injured.”

Liverpool remain in content for a historic treble with Champions League and FA Cup glory a possibility.

He then added: “We believe that we can do a lot with this existing squad, that these boys can still make the next step and as long as you can make the next step, you are in the right place.

“A squad like this, to improve easily would be really strange. It would have to be 100 per cent the right player, or we do it internally, or we do it internally and externally. All possible.”

Minamino, who cost the club just £7.25m from Red Bull Salzburg, has opened up on the feeling around the club amid their incredible run of form and revealed what Klopp told him in their first meeting.

“I cannot forget his words – two or three days after joining the club, he said I could play in any way I wanted to play and he said just enjoy playing in any way you want to play,” Minamino told Sky Sports.

“So I was really happy as a player that he said that. In the locker room, he is very good at motivating players, so I want to respond to his motivation even in the practice sessions and in the actual games.”