Jurgen Klopp to deliver message to Liverpool players about Atletico Madrid antics

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will ensure his players are prepared for Atletico Madrid’s gamesmanship when they face off in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will be ready for Atletico’s antics on Wednesday night.

The Merseysiders take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie.

Klopp was forced to sub Sadio Mane at half-time at the Wanda Metropolitano as the La Liga side’s players tried to con the referee into giving the Senegal ace a second yellow card.

But the Kop boss has spoken to his players about Atletico’s gamesmanship ahead of tonight’s clash which will be refereed by Dutchman Danny Makkelie.

He said: “We spoke about that already but we will probably mention it again.

“Yeah, that would help 100 per cent (to have his best players on the pitch for 90 minutes).

“Sadio did nothing wrong, absolutely nothing, and I still thought in the next situation it will be like this (a red card).

“You need always a referee who is aware of situations like this, we cannot do it by ourselves. We have no influence over that. We have to deal with it.

“We expect a really ‘experienced’ performance from Atletico, let me say that. In all different departments ‘experienced’ but we have to deal with that.

“But there is another area of football where we can be better, better than the first game and better than Atletico but we have to show that tomorrow night.”

Klopp believes Liverpool will have to be “nearly perfect” to come from behind tonight.

Diego Simeone’s side are famed for their fierce defensive qualities so they will be expected to sit back and contain the Reds tonight while looking to poach an all-important away goal.

He said: “We need to be nearly perfect. That is how it is.

“We have to attack. We have to create. We have to protect like never before in our life and we have to interact and we need Anfield.

“That is the truth. But it is always like this.”