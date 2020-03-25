Jürgen Klopp warns Liverpool not to fall for Atlético Madrid’s tricks

Jürgen Klopp has warned Liverpool not to fall for any gamesmanship by Atlético Madrid tomorrow when his side need another Anfield comeback to maintain their defence of the Champions League.

The Liverpool manager withdrew Sadio Mané at half-time of the 1-0 first-leg defeat amid concern that Atlético’s players were targeting a second booking for the Senegal striker and the Polish referee, Szymon Marciniak, was being easily influenced. Klopp has discussed Atlético’s antics with his players before the last-16 second leg and says they cannot be distracted from their objective at Anfield as Liverpool pursue a third successive Champions League final appearance.

“We spoke about that already but we will probably mention it again,” said the Liverpool manager, who has his captain, Jordan Henderson, available but will be without the goalkeeper Alisson due to a hip injury. “In a similar situation in the second game I probably wouldn’t do the same but in the first game it is not over in that moment. We are 1-0 down, yes, but with 10 players you have much less of a chance to fight back.

“You always need a referee who is aware of situations like this, we cannot do it by ourselves. Sadio did nothing wrong, absolutely nothing, and I still thought in the next situation it will be like this [a second yellow card]. But if it was always that easy for you to get out the best player of the opponent then there is something wrong with the game. If the player does nothing wrong but it’s still possible – wow! Everyone runs against his elbow or whatever – that should not happen. We expect a really experienced performance from Atlético, let me say that. In all different departments experienced, but we have to deal with that.”

Andy Robertson believes Wednesday’s referee, Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands, will need to control Diego Simeone’s players should they resort to the dark arts at Anfield, though the first leg in Madrid provided a valuable lesson.

“We have experience of coming up against them now,” said the Scotland captain. “We’ve had that one game and to be honest over there I felt we dealt with it pretty well. Of course it is frustrating at times but it is not going to change. We don’t have control of that. It is up to the referee to deal with it if it is getting too much.

“We need to be focused on our game and we can’t get annoyed at things we can’t control. We need to stay clear and calm in our heads and, if we do that, it gives us the best possible chance to perform at the highest level.”