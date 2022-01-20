Jurors award over $800,000 to a fired Pennsylvania corrections truck driver.

Jurors award more than (dollar)800,000 to a fired Pennsylvania corrections truck driver.

In a federal civil rights lawsuit, the only female truck driver ever employed by a bureau of the state Department of Corrections was awarded more than (dollar)800,000.

Susan Bowersox was found to be a victim of discrimination by a jury in the US Middle District Court on Wednesday, and she was entitled to back and front pay, lost pension benefits, and damages for emotional suffering.

The total amount of the award is (dollar)821,835.

The Department of Corrections, as well as laundry manager William York and supervisor Matthew Vozniak, were named as defendants.

Both of them work at the state prison in Benner, which is located in Centre County.

York and Vozniak each receive (dollar)7,500 as part of the (dollar)821,835 award.

Bowersox, a resident of Centre County, filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging that she was treated unfairly in comparison to male employees prior to being fired on July 28, 2016.

She had filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ten months before she was hired by Correctional Industries in August 2015, at the age of 58, alleging that the department had repeatedly passed her over for younger men.

Her primary responsibility was to deliver clean laundry and pick up soiled laundry at various DOC institutions, state hospitals, and veterans’ homes using a tractor trailer or large box truck.

Bowersox claimed she was not given adequate training, was subjected to undue scrutiny, and received poor performance evaluations at work.

The Department of Corrections fired her for failing to complete her probationary period satisfactorily, citing a safety and security risk.

The defendants claimed she misplaced her keys in her truck, forgot her routes, and arrived later than other drivers.

Vozniak began putting poor work performance reports in Bowersox’s file three days after she was hired, according to Bowersox, and emails he exchanged with York and others showed a conspiracy to fire her.

She acknowledged that she had some early challenges, such as backing up to a loading dock and compiling inspection logs, but claimed that she had progressed.

She claimed that Corrections Industries had tolerated many more male drivers’ safety and performance issues.

A state license has been granted to a Shippensburg mini-casino, which will open by the end of the year.

A Pennsylvania senator is ‘running,’ or rather, scooting, for governor.