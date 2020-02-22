Jury in Weinstein case asks judge if it can be hung on two counts – told to ‘keep working’

The jury in the Harvey Weinstein case has asked whether they can return a hung verdict on two counts of predatory sexual assault, though they have reportedly reached a consensus on the other charges against the mogul.

The jury is apparently conflicted regarding the two predatory sexual assault counts regarding alleged victim Annabella Sciorra. They are unanimous regarding the cases of Jessica Mann and Miriam Haleyi, which involve one count of third degree rape, and one count of a criminal sex act, though those verdicts have not been made public yet.

The charges of predatory sexual assault are the most serious in the case, potentially carrying a life sentence. Judge James Burke told the jurors to keep deliberating until they had reached agreement after consulting with lawyers from the prosecution and defense.

While Weinstein’s lawyers were willing to accept the partial verdict, the prosecution was not, and Burke sided with them.

The Weinstein trial has been underway for just over a month. Sciorra was the first of the three women to testify, and the jury began Friday’s proceedings by listening to a re-reading of her cross-examination before returning to deliberations that have stretched into a fourth day.

Even if Weinstein is not convicted on the most serious charges, he could still end his days in prison. Rape in the first degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree both carry a maximum sentence of 25 years, while rape in the third degree carries up to four years.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW