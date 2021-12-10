Jussie Smollett was found guilty of staging a savage attack in Chicago’s downtown district and lying to police.

Jussie Smollett was found guilty of staging an attack in downtown Chicago and lying to police.

CHICAGO — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five of six charges against him, including staging an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and lying to Chicago police about it.

On one count, he was cleared.

The verdict came after a one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to stage a hate crime against him near his Chicago home in January 2019.

Smollett has denied the allegations on numerous occasions.

Smollett orchestrated the hoax, according to the brothers, telling them to put a noose around his neck and rough him up in front of a surveillance camera, and he said he wanted video of the hoax shared on social media.

Smollett referred to the brothers as “liars” and said their story was “100% false.”

Over the course of two days, he testified about being the victim of a hate crime, telling the jury “there was no hoax.”

Smollett’s brother, Olabingo Osundairo, and Abimbola Osundairo, who worked with him on the Chicago set of “Empire,” both testified that Smollett paid them (dollar)3,500 for staging the attack.

Smollett claimed the funds were for Abimbola Osundairo’s meal and workout plans, which he claimed would help him tone up for upcoming performances.

January

Police received 29 assault reports, prompting a massive investigation involving two dozen officers and 3,000 staff hours, according to the lead detective.

The investigation led police to the Osundairo brothers, who told detectives Smollett staged the alleged hate crime.

Smollett’s attorneys claimed the brothers attacked the actor, who is gay and Black, because they were homophobic and didn’t like “who he was.” They also claimed the brothers made up the story about the attack being staged in order to get money from Smollett, and that they promised him they wouldn’t testify against him if he paid them each (dollar)1 million.

The class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, but experts say Smollett will most likely be sentenced to probation and community service.

THE FOLLOWING IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE FROM THE Associated Press.