Just Eat Announces £10m Support Package to Help out Restaurants for the Next Month

The government has yet to tell venues like bars and restaurants to shut down, so businesses are doing all they can to stay open during the current pandemic to stay afloat. That burden has been eased somewhat by Just Eat, which has stepped in to help.

With over 35,000 restaurants on its platform, Just Eat’s viability is intertwined with the continued success of those businesses, and in an effort to help restaurants keep feeding the nation for as long as they can, the service has put together a generous package that comes into effect today and will last until April 19.

Commissions are being removed from all collection orders placed through the site and its app, and all UK partners will see a commission rebate of 33 per cent. New restaurants signing up with Just Eat will have their sign-up fees waived, and in an effort to be more accommodating, Just Eat will also be less stringent when it comes to its partners figuring out how to accommodate delivery, “regardless of existing contractual terms.” Andrew Kenny, Just Eat’s U.K. MD, said:

“These are some of the most challenging times the restaurants we work with have ever been through. We want to show our support and help them to keep their doors open, so they can focus on doing what they do best — delivering food to people across the UK every day. We know our Restaurant Partners are worried about their teams — from chefs to delivery drivers — and these measures will go some way to helping them maintain their operations and support their people.

“The food delivery industry has a crucial role to play at this time of national crisis and it is only right that as the market leader in the UK Just Eat steps up to help our independent partners so they can keep delivering for the communities that need them.”

The support package is worth over £10m and aims to help out the food industry which is seeing unprecedented levels of demand as people self-isolate, panic-buy, and countries go on lockdown. If you’re living off takeaway as you wait for your shopping to be delivered from supermarkets with week-long waiting times, or who have shut down their sites to deal with demand, make sure you take advantage of contactless delivery to stay as safe as possible. [TechCrunch]