Just Eat Announces Wild New Concept of ‘Lunch Breaks’ and the Internet is Having a Field Day

In a stunning show of its disconnect with reality, Just Eat has announced the launch of its ‘Just Eat Power Hour’ – an amazing new concept that allows employees to take a guilt-free hour away from work. Or what we and everyone other bugger likes to call ‘a lunch break’.

Spotted on LinkedIn by Twitter user Stevie Buckley, the post was made by chief people officer and non-executive director, Mira Magecha, who gushes about this newfangled idea in such a way that you have to wonder just what kind of working conditions the poor bastards at Just Eat are working under. Ideas for how to put this hour to good use include going for a walk (while social distancing), exercising, or – most radical of all – eating lunch! Fuck me up the arse with a cucumber sandwich! She might be onto something there.

As you might already have guessed, the post is getting torn to shreds on Twitter, because it’s absolutely ridiculous. Magecha was asked if this never-done-before concept was in addition to existing lunch breaks, to which she responded ‘no’, which is the TL;DR version of her answer. We’ve rounded up a few of the responses that the Just Eat Power Hour has elicited. Enjoy.

“Have your lunch, without guilt!”

What has to go wrong in a company, and for how long, and with who complicit, to result in this being considered normal?

OMG it’s absolutely genius!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y72DEyfTak

This morning we launched the JUST EAT Power Down…our colleagues on lockdown told us they just god all i need is to sleep i cannot live like this where is the humanity…so we’ve introduce the power down!

for up to TWO HOURS every day Just Eaters can have guilt free time in bed!

Feature image credit: Unsplash