‘Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!’ Trump appoints Mark Meadows as new chief of staff, ‘banishes’ Mulvaney to Northern Ireland

President Trump has selected North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows to be the new White House chief of staff, making the former acting chief, Mick Mulvaney, the special envoy to Northern Ireland.

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump said in a tweet on Friday night announcing the move.

….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

A staunch ally of the president, Meadows previously confirmed it was his last term, but with the sudden appointment at the White House it’s unclear who will fill his roles in the House, where he sits on a number of congressional committees.

Though Mulvaney has also been close to Trump, in October – during impeachment proceedings launched by Democrats over alleged misconduct in the president’s dealings with Ukraine – the former acting chief suggested the president had engaged in a ‘quid pro quo’ with his Ukrainian counterpart in order to harm a political rival, Joe Biden. He later denied making the accusation, but the incident may point to a souring relationship between Mulvaney and the commander-in-chief.

The White House shakeup was met with polarized reactions online, with many deeming Mulvaney’s reappointment to Northern Ireland as tantamount to political exile.

A free relo to Ireland a week before St. Patrick’s Day? This is the high point of Mulvaney’s life. — Fireside Brat (@FiresideBrat) March 7, 2020

Nice knowing you Mick. Enjoy N. Ireland, where no one will ever hear about you again.🔪🔪🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/k8WQiKKCpb — THE G🤥P’S M🤥ЯAL BANKЯUPTCY (@azstudigital) March 7, 2020

And Mulvaney was never seen again… pic.twitter.com/qPQZdWVu6c — Matthew SNOWFLAKE❄️AF 🆘 (@mshalk) March 7, 2020

Meadows was congratulated by some netizens on the new appointment, though it was up for debate exactly what for, some suggesting he would be the next “fall guy” – given that the president has already gone through three chiefs of staff.

Congratulations to Mark Meadows on being named the next Fall Guy. — peregrinas (@dibelloholly) March 7, 2020

Congratulations Mark Meadows on the new position! — Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) March 7, 2020

