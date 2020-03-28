Just in: Xi says appreciative of WHO chief’s efforts for global COVID-19 fight

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with visiting World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Jan. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said he appreciates World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ efforts to advance the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a reply letter to Ghebreyesus, Xi said China will continue to provide support for the international community in combating the coronavirus disease. ■