Only months after a 4ft 9 pensioner broke the Guinness World Record, the world’s oldest man died at the age of 112.

The world’s oldest man passed away just days before his 113th birthday, according to reports.

When Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who stood just 4ft 9in tall, turned 112 years and 211 days old, he was declared the world’s oldest living man.

The Spaniard was affectionately known as ‘El Pepino,’ a shortened version of Saturnino’s mother’s name Pea.

Saturnino once told Guinness World Records that the key to living a long life was to “live a quiet life… and not hurt anyone.”

Because of his height, he was not drafted to fight in the brutal and bloody Spanish civil war.

Instead, he went on to run a successful shoe manufacturing business, initially supplying army boots, and spent the rest of his life in the industry.

In 1933, he married Antonina Barrio Gutiérrez, and they had seven children, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren together.

Saturnino was an avid football fan who assisted in the formation of Puente Castro’s local team and backed the Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa team.

The team tweeted a tribute to him, saying he will be remembered with “great affection” and expressing their condolences to his family for their “pain and loss.”

To honor Saturnino’s 110th birthday, his former teammates paid tribute to him and honored him as the club’s oldest member.

When he died, he was surrounded by his daughter Angeles and son-in-law Bernardo.

Kane Tanaka, who is 119 years old, is the world’s oldest woman, and Jeanne Calment, who died at the age of 122, is the world’s oldest person.

However, there have been other claims, such as Francisca Susano, also known as Lola Iska, who died in November in the Philippines at the age of 124.

Local officials confirmed Lola’s record-breaking age, but she died before the claim could be verified independently.

Guinness World Records was still reviewing documents for her to be officially declared the world’s oldest person as recently as September.

A gran who claims to be the world’s oldest person turned 119 in June of last year.

Seker Arslan was reported to be even older in Turkish media yesterday after her cake featured a large number 120 on top, with her family unsure of her age.

A Chinese woman claimed to be celebrating her 134th birthday last year.

The claims have been questioned, and doubts have been raised due to her unverifiable birth records.

In 2019, a Russian woman who claimed to be the world’s oldest at 123 years old died.