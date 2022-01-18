Just MONTHS before the Texas siege, MI5 had Malik Faisal Akram, a British synagogue terrorist, under investigation.

Just MONTHS before the Texas siege, MI5 was investigating Malik Faisal Akram, a British synagogue terrorist.

It has been revealed that British synagogue terrorist Malik Faisal Akram was investigated by MI5 just MONTHS before the Texas siege.

After a 12-hour siege at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Texas, Akram, 44, was shot dead on Saturday – but he was investigated by the security service in late 2020.

In 2020, MI5 designated Akram as one of around 3,000 “subjects of interest” due to an unknown threat to the UK.

According to sources, the secret MI5 investigation into his Islamic extremism lasted at least a month.

Intelligence officers assessed his behavior and threat to the UK before deciding to deactivate him as an SOI.

Following the assessment, he was downgraded, but he was still on a “long list” of 30,000 suspects.

Despite this, spooks had no legal authority to prevent him from visiting the United States on December 29 of last year.

“At the time, he wasn’t considered a terrorist threat,” a source told The Sun.

Prior to the synagogue attack, no information of concern appears to have been passed to US authorities.

It comes as Akram’s brother expressed concern over the gunman’s ability to obtain a US visa despite having a criminal record.

Despite the oddball’s clear links to Islamic extremism dating back at least 20 years, he was not on the US “no-fly” lists.

He was also barred from entering Blackburn Magistrates’ Court in 2001 for threatening and abusing the court staff on multiple occasions.

At the time, deputy justice clerk Peter Wells described Akram as a “threat.”

Even when he wasn’t scheduled to appear before the bench, Akram was said to be known for causing havoc inside the courtroom.

After issuing him with a warning, a Lancashire magistrates’ committee decided to ban him for ranting about 911 just hours after the terror attack that killed nearly 3,000 people.

He reportedly left his home in March of last year and told friends he was going to Pakistan.

And his obsession with Pakistani female fanatic Aafia Siddiqu, whose release from US custody he demanded, is now likely to be a major focus of the US investigation.

“He’s known to police,” Gulbar, his brother, has demanded to know how he was allowed to travel.

“I have a criminal history.

How did he get a visa and a gun?”

The FBI and MI5 combed through Akram’s phone and computer data last night, looking for clues as to what sparked the siege.

