Just open on Monday, is the GGD recommendation to Amsterdam primary school

The two children of the infected woman from Amsterdam who do not have the corona virus are temporarily housed with family members. They stay there for two weeks and, as a precaution, do not go to their school in the IJburg district at that time, says Yvonne van Duijnhoven of the GGD Amsterdam.

That is purely as a precaution: “We only know for sure that they are not infected if they remain free of complaints for two weeks.”

This morning it was announced that the wife’s partner and the youngest child were infected. They are in home quarantine in Diemen, because their Amsterdam home is being renovated. “The most important advice to them is: stay inside, don’t make social contacts, keep yourself closed off from the outside world,” says the GGD.

Press in the parents’ app group

Despite the good news that two children of elementary school age are not infected, the issue of parents of the Laterna Magica elementary school is busy these days. It is busy in the parent app group of the class involved. “Parents mainly want to know if they should let their children go to school on Monday,” says NOS reporter Edwin van den Berg, who spoke to some of them.