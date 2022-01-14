A 10-year-old boy was killed by a falling TopShop barrier just six days after a girl’s skull was fractured by the same barrier in another store.

A 10-year-old boy was killed by a falling TopShop barrier only six days after a girl’s skull was fractured by a barrier in another store.

A 10-year-old boy was killed by a falling TopShop barrier just six days after a girl’s skull was fractured by a falling TopShop barrier.

The “sweetest boy” died as a result of severe head injuries caused by the 17-stone sign, and a jury heard that a schoolgirl had suffered a skull fracture in the previous incident.

As a precaution, Topshop has ordered an “immediate” recall of all cash register display stands.

The former Arcadia Group, which owned Topshop stores at the time of Kaden’s death, was charged with health and safety violations.

The controversial barrier’s suppliers and shopfitters, Stoneforece, have been accused of the same flaws.

According to Prosecutor James Ageros QC, the investigation was not prioritized until Kaden Reddick’s death in February 2017.

“Kaden was a loving, cheeky, energetic boy whose death will leave a huge empty hole in the lives of everyone who knew him,” the young lad’s heartbroken family said in a statement.

“Our home feels empty without him.”

He was also daring, riding his bike or playing with his friends in the woods.

“In our opinion, the most tragic aspect of Kaden’s death is that he will never be able to realize his full potential.”

“All of his family and friends adored him, and his siblings and everyone else who was touched by his kindness and love will miss him dearly.”

Kaden had just finished watching a movie at a nearby cinema with his family when the tragedy occurred.

Arcadia and Topshop, which went bankrupt in November 2020, could face significant fines if found guilty of failing to test the barriers despite the earlier incident.

Mr Ageros said that Kaden Reddick was killed when a queue barrier toppled over and landed on his head while he was balancing on top of it.

“Baskets enticed shoppers to buy on the spur of the moment at the top of the barrier.”

“These were items that were suitable for children.

Kaden and his younger sister approached the baskets, curious about what was inside.

“You can see how the outer barrier was attached to the plinth with only two screws, making it more appropriate for hanging pictures on a wall rather than supporting a heavy object.”

Only these two screws kept the barrier in place on the floor.

“At no point during the process did anyone consider the loads it would be subjected to in a crowded shopping environment, and to…

