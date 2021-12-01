Just weeks before his wife was murdered, Clarence Avant was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his family.

CLARENCE Avant was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his family just weeks before his wife was killed in a heinous robbery.

The music legend, dubbed “The Black Godfather,” was honored at a ceremony held on October 30 this year.

“Beautiful moment last night at the @rockhall for my Dad,” Clarence’s son Alex wrote on Instagram at the time.

I am ecstatic for you.

Yes, it’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally official.

“I appreciate you!”

During the ceremony, he was videotaped by Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

Clarence’s talent was also recognized in The Black Godfather, a Netflix documentary that chronicled his long career, which largely began with his connections to Louis Armstrong.

The documentary trailer says of Avant, “Anything that had to do with people’s rights, that tells you everything you need to know about him.”

“Man, he’s just fearless.

“I’m completely fearless.”

Clarence’s wife, Jacqueline, was shot and killed during a robbery at their home on Tuesday night, bringing tragedy to their family.

The home invasion took place in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates, according to TMZ.

At 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday night, police responded to a home invasion call; the caller told the dispatcher that someone had been shot, according to the outlet.

By the time cops arrived on the scene, Jacquline had allegedly been taken to a nearby hospital.

Clarence was at home at the time of the incident, according to a family source.

It’s unclear if he was hurt at this time.

“The Avants have been community members for decades,” Beverly Hills councilman John Mirisch said.

This is beyond shocking… The cops will use every tool and resource at their disposal to apprehend the criminals responsible.”

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https