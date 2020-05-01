Justice demands that Bolsonaro make his coronavirus tests public

Brasilia, Brazil.

Judge Ana Lúcia Petri, from a court in Sao Paulo, again urged the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to present the exams to which he has been submitted to rule out that he has contracted the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which he says have been negative.

The magistrate was motivated to the procedural right of action by the newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo, under the premise of the “public interest” of this information, which Bolsonaro so far he has refused to show, although he has said over and over that the two tests he has undergone were negative.

Pietri had already accepted the newspaper’s demand and had given Bolsonaro until Friday to deliver the results.

However, through the State Attorney General’s Office, the president and leader of the Brazilian far-right sent him a report from the Directorate of People Management and Health Coordination of the Presidency in which it is explained that Bolsonaro underwent examinations of the after March 12 and 17 and that the results were negative.

Bolsonaro visited Trump in Miami

Bolsonaro went through those analyzes days after returning from an official visit to Miami, which included a meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

On his return, half of the official procession of some 40 people who accompanied him on that trip tested positive for the coronavirus, raising suspicions about the health of the Head of State, which minimizes the coronavirus to the point of qualifying it as “influenza”.

In her new decision, Magistrate Petri gave another 48 hours for Bolsonaro to present the examinations that were performed at the Hospital of the Armed Forces of Brasilia and, now, established a pecuniary sanction of 5,000 reais (about $ 1,000) for each day. without complying with that resolution once the term expires.

Bolsonaro has refused to present the results of the analyzes with the argument that it is a “private” issue and has even joked about the matter, to the point of saying that if he makes them public then they will ask him for a “virginity certificate “

This Thursday, in an interview with a radio in the south of the country, Bolsonaro He even hinted that he might have been infected.

“Maybe I caught that virus in the past. Maybe, maybe, but I didn’t feel it,” he said, although two days ago he had claimed that he “never” had coronavirus and stressed: “I don’t lie.”