‘Justice League: The Snyder Cut’ Trailer Will Release At DC FanDome

Zack Snyder confirmed that the first trailer for his edit of “Justice League,” known as The Snyder Cut, will get a trailer this weekend. The video will release during the virtual DC FanDome event.

The director made the announcement Thursday morning on Twitter. He tweeted that the Snyder Cut teaser trailer will release on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. EDT. He also released 23-second preview for the teaser trailer. Watch below:

The Snyder Cut trailer is expected to be one of many exciting events at DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes. The Comic Con-like virtual event is filled with big releases for DC Comics fans, and the digital venue will only be available for 24 hours, starting at 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 22 and ending at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The new version of “Justice League” will be previewed at a 5:30 p.m. EDT panel at DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, which will be available on the DC FanDome website. In addition to the teaser trailer being released, Snyder will answer questions from fans and is expected to bring in a few surprise guests during the 25-minute session.

The Snyder Cut of “Justice League” is something fans have been demanding since the film’s initial release in 2017. Snyder had to step down from directing after his daughter’s death, and “Avengers” director Joss Whedon came in to finish the movie, ultimately making many changes.

Fans demanded Warner Bros. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut for years. Once streaming service HBO Max launched, WB finally gave them what they wanted. Snyder is reportedly receiving a budget of $20-30 million to complete his version.

The Snyder Cut might not even be a movie. The director has repeatedly said that his version was clocking in very long, so an episodic release is possible.

“Justice League: The Snyder Cut” is expected to be released on HBO Max next year.