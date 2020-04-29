Justice validates the decree of the mayor of Contamines-Montjoie prohibiting the arrival of vacationers

Justice has validated the municipal decree of the mayor of Contamines-Montjoie which prohibited the arrival of vacationers in his town. – Revolution Agency

The mayor of Contamines-Montjoie (Haute-Savoie) had issued a municipal decree to ban the arrival of holidaymakers in his town.

The League for Human Rights then went to court.

The Grenoble administrative court has just validated this municipal decree.

The answer provided by the justice system could not be more clear. The Grenoble administrative court has just ruled in favor of the mayor of Contamines-Montjoies, Etienne Jacquet who had taken a municipal decree at the beginning of April to prohibit the arrival of vacationers and secondary residents in his town during

confinement.

This decree had attacked by the League for Human Rights a few days ago. The association considers that it was a deprivation of fundamental freedoms (the freedom to come and go and the right to respect for private and family life). In his judgment rendered on Tuesday, the judge in summary proceedings dismissed it, thus confirming the validity of the order. And stressing the importance of the number of second homes in the town: 82% of the total number of homes.

400 to 500 new arrivals in the town at Easter

“If, on the date of the order under appeal, it appears that no patient of the Covid-19 was in the municipality, great concern has seized the population at the idea of ​​a possible resumption of the ‘epidemic at local level,’ says the court.

“It was unimaginable that justice would call into question health protection measures and condemn the implementation of means necessary to limit the spread of covid-19”, reacted Etienne Jacquet, estimating “400 to 500 the number of new arrivals ”in the town of Contamines during the Easter holidays, while confinement measures nevertheless prohibit any movement.

On April 7, several mayors of the villages of Savoie and Haute-Savoie had launched a huge rant, denouncing the sudden arrival of tourists in their communities. The prefect of Haute-Savoie had also issued a decree prohibiting tourist accommodation from receiving the public during confinement.