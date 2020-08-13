Justin Hartley’s Friends ‘Glad’ About Split From Ex Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley’s friends are not fond of Chrishell Stause, and they are happy that she is no longer part of his life, according to an insider.

Hartley and Stause’s split has gone sour after the “Selling Sunset” star dished some private details about their divorce on her show. She claimed that the “This is Us” actor only informed her about his divorce filing via text. Now it appears that Hartley’s friends never liked Stause for him because they are happy that the two have broken up.

“Justin’s friends are glad that Chrishell is no longer in his life and that he can move on,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“He is doing well right now, and while it’s been disappointing that he is being dragged into story lines on reality TV, he knew that he should expect this.”

Despite the drama from their divorce, Hartley is taking the high road.

“Justin is a great, stand-up guy, and he wants to move on with his life in a classy way,” the tipster added.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that Hartley wasn’t happy that Stause opened up about their split on her TV show. The “Smalville” actor was irritated because the details of their divorce were supposed to be private family matter.

“Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said,” the source said.

“He’s irritated that she’s airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told. His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there.”

Stause didn’t stop there, she also liked tweets suggesting that Hartley cheated on her with Sofia Pernas. However, a source told Us Weekly that the infidelity rumors on his part were “absolutely false.” As for his relationship with Pernas, the insider said he “didn’t even start talking to Sofia until the spring of 2020.”

Over the weekend, Pernas and Hartley fueled the romance rumors when they made similar posts on social media. They are not together in the photos they shared, but they wrote similar captions, prompting their followers to believe that they are dating.