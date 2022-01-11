Justin Johnson, a suspect in the Young Dolph cookie store shooting, was arrested after he’refused to turn himself in.’

Young Dolph’s killer has been apprehended.

After a “coordinated investigation,” Justin Johnson was apprehended Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in Indiana, according to US Marshals.

“Justin Johnson was apprehended today following a joint investigation by the US Marshals’ Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.”

US Marshal Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will hold a joint press conference tomorrow.

There will be more later…

