Justin Johnson, the young Dolph murder suspect, says he’ll turn himself in to the cops.

Justin Johnson, a young Dolph murder suspect, says he’ll turn himself in to the cops.

The main suspect in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph claims he is innocent of the charges leveled against him.

Justin Johnson, 23, took to social media on Saturday to not only deny the charges, but also to say he would turn himself in to the cops on Monday.

“Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink,” Johnson wrote on Instagram under his stage name StraightDrop.

He uploaded a video of a local news package detailing his criminal history, including an interview with a criminal court judge from Shelby County, Tennessee, just before sending that message.