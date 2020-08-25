Justin Townes Earle Passes Away At 38; Twitter Mourns The Singer’s Demise

Alt-country American singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38.

The news of the singer’s demise was announced on his official Facebook and Instagram pages.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin,” the post stated, alongside a photo of Earle playing guitar.

The cause of death was, however, not known. The singer is survived by his wife and their three-year-old daughter.

Several people took to the Instagram comments section to mourn the loss.

“So incredibly heartbreaking…an incredible story teller and musician…rip,” one person wrote.

“Noooooooooooo!!!!!!! I’m so sorry!!!!! His spirit will live on!!!!” another person commented.

“So heartbreaking. Such an incredible voice in this world silenced,” another Instagram user wrote.

Several people, including the singer’s friends and colleagues, took to Twitter to offer their condolences .

“It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it’s a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss,” author Stephen King tweeted.

“Rest of peace, Justin Townes Earle. Worked his 5 albums on Bloodshot Records and was so kind, so grateful of the good things music brought to him. Nothing’s gonna change the way I feel about you now,” Canadian music correspondent and blogger Eric Alper wrote.

Meanwhile, songwriter Samantha Crain listed down some of the best memories of Earle.

“Upon finishing our first tour out with him in 2009, standing outside Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX saying our goodbyes, Justin hands me $400 (apart from our payout) and says ‘$100 for each of ya, I know it’s hard out there,'” Crain wrote in one of the tweets.

Earle, who was the son of country rocker Steve Earle, debuted with the EP “Yuma” in 2007. His most recent album was “The Saint of Lost Causes”, which was released in May 2019.