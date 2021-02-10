Juve eliminates Inter, into Coppa Italia final

ROME, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Juventus played out a goalless draw against Inter Milan in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Tuesday, and it was enough for the Bianconeri to qualify for the final.

Juve won 2-1 away to Inter in the first leg, so a draw would help it secure a final spot.

Inter had more shots at goal, but it was Juve that created the best chance in the 64th minute when Weston McKennie’s through ball released Cristiano Ronaldo, but his attempt was denied by Samir Handanovic at the near post.

The Old Lady was under constant pressure, but Inter failed to turn the game around.

Juve will face off against the winner between Atalanta and Napoli in the final. Enditem