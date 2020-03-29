Juventus explains the fact Higuain escaped to Argentina and broke the quarantine

Club announced Juventus The Italian is Argentinian Gonzalo Higuain The Bosnian Miralem Pjanic And the German Sami Khedira Team players, have been given permission to leave quarantine after their checks have resulted Corona Virus No-new, that they do not suffer from any injury.

According to the Italian newspaper, La Repubblica, Argentine Gonzalo Higuain Juventus striker managed to escape from quarantine He went to his country with his family, despite the fact that his teammates were infected with the newly developed Corona virus.

The Italian newspaper pointed out in its electronic version that the police managed to arrest the Argentine attacker, accompanied by his family, in one of the airports in Turin before trying to board a private plane heading to Argentina, where Higuain showed the results of the tests that he was subjected to «Covid-19», which was negative.

Despite this, the police ordered him to go to his home and stay there and continue his self-quarantine situation for at least another week, given that the incubation period of the virus extends to 14 days.

With aircraft suspended completely between Italy and Argentina, Higuain organized a trip first to France, then Spain, and from there to South America.

For its part, the newspaper was able to «La Gazzetta dello Sport“From the truth, I revealed that his colleague, Rodrigo Bentancourt, was with him and his family.

However, according to the newspaper, Juventus confirmed that The matter was a misunderstanding, explaining that the Higuain and Pjanic duo had been in isolation since Danielle Rojani’s infection had been announced, and a week had passed and their results were negative. And the Italian club continued that for this reason it was done Allow players to leave the country to join their families.

“Toto Sport” indicated that Higuain in particular requested special permission because his mother was ill in Argentina, claiming that Juventus was the one who supplied him with the private plane.

And although their results were negative, however Some are still unhappy, given that Juventus stars and their families are allowed to travel, while the entire country is asked to stay at home, To date, about 3,000 people have died in Italy due to the emerging Corona virus.