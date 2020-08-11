Juventus Shifts Focus To Tonali Following Sarri Sacking

Juventus F.C. has sacked Maurizio Sarri, a move that will instigate a chain of moves that La Madama. Andrea Pirlo will be taking over, meaning Juve’s direction will head in a different direction. This includes player targets by the club.

Originally, the name of Jorginho of Chelsea F.C. was linked as a possible target. A lot of that has to do with Sarri calling the shots at the time. However, the tenure of the 61-year-old manager was under fire the past months and his dismissal was made formal last Saturday. The decision to relieve Sarri came not long after Juventus was booted out of the Champions League, ESPN reported.

With Pirlo now at the helm, the player targets are expected to be changed. And according to Tuttosport, one name that is no longer on the list is Jorginho. Instead, Pirlo wants to take in Brescia wonderkid Sandro Tonali. However, they are not the only club interested in the 20-year-old Italian. Other teams considering Tonali are Manchester United, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Tonali has drawn comparisons to Tonali but has played down those suggestions. He has made 34 Serie A appearances and his performance has captured the fancy of several clubs. Brescia is determined to keep him but their Serie B relegation could factor in with their plans for the Italian football player.

The need to infuse new blood in the mix stems from Juventus’ recent Champions League debacle. Bowing to Lyon, La Gheuba needs to get Cristiano Ronaldo some help moving forward. So far, the club has agreed to deals with Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta and Arthur from Barcelona.

As for Jorginho, a move to Juventus was shot down by his agent, Joao Santos back in April. He said at the time that there was nothing on the table and that suggestions did not sit well with the 28-year-old player. Santos also added that they will be holding talks with the Blues about a possible contract extension.

“I read that, but I never had contact with them,” Santos said. “As of today, I know absolutely nothing about this situation. The lad is very happy in London, where he is proving his worth and still has three years left on his contract,” he added.