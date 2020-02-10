Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo backed to take tips from Man Utd heroes

Juventus hero Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong in Serie A despite his advancing years

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo can emulate the longevity of Ryan Giggs and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

That’s according to former Tottenham and Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov, who reckons Ronaldo is capable of playing for another five years.

The Portuguese forward has been in Turin since 2018, having joined the Serie A side from Real Madrid.

But despite now being 35 years old, he’s managed a staggering 22 goals in all competitions already this season.

Giggs, who played with Berbatov during their tenure together at Old Trafford, continued putting on his boots until he was was 40.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, is still going strong at 38 despite picking up a career-threatening injury during his short stint in Manchester.

“Another of my former-team-mates, Cristiano Ronaldo, turned 35 this week and is still at the top of his game,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“He’s scored 33 goals in as many appearances for Juventus this season which is phenomenal.

“Ronaldo has said he wants to be playing at the highest level when he’s 40.

“I can see him doing that. Ryan Giggs was playing for United at 40 and, when you have good coaches around you who know how to manage you, it is possible.

“The Portuguese star is still fired up and it is a joy to me to see him, and 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, performing brilliantly. I did ask myself recently if I had retired too soon.

“But you need to listen to your body and know when to stop.”

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent months.

The Bundesliga side’s president, Herbert Hainer, claims a swoop isn’t on the agenda though.

“Of course there are always names floating around in the media linking players to the club and that is something totally understandable,” he said.

“But Cristiano Ronaldo would be too old for us.”