Ka Pao is a feast of Asian cuisine that could be Glasgow’s restaurant of the year in 2020, according to our review.

This week, Ka Pao, one of the most eagerly awaited restaurant openings in recent months, debuted.

The arrival of Ka Pao has been made.

In Glasgow’s west end, the best of Southeast Asian cuisine.

All eyes have been on the former Botanic Gardens Garage site and those behind its renovation – the team behind much-loved food institution Ox and Finch – as one of the most highly-anticipated restaurant openings in recent months.

Of course, you’ve probably heard of ‘Ka Pao,’ as the name quickly spread across Glasgow after it was announced as a residency at SWG3’s Acid Bar.

If you’ve had the pleasure of sampling their delectable Malaysian, Singaporean, Thai, and Vietnamese-inspired dishes before, you’ll have high hopes for their new permanent location.

The excitement has been comparable to that of The Ivy and Sugo last year, with Glasgow salivating at the prospect.

The Ka Pao pop-up was praised in 2018 for delivering “knockout dishes.”

It’s been two years, and it’s finally time for their main event.

Ka Pao is located on Vinicombe Street, just off Byres Road, in the historic Botanic Gardens Gardens.

Its simple yet striking entrance leads to the basement beneath Nando’s, where you’ll find a massively impressive transformation of a once-derelict space.

The interior is modern but warm, with a clean but stylish design.

The atmosphere will be cool, casual, relaxed, and informal; it will be messy, so don’t wear a white shirt.

But enough about the aesthetics; now it’s time to talk about the food.

Ka Pao’s staff recommends three plates per person from an extensive menu: a small dish, a main dish, and a side dish.

However, given the exotic aromas of curries and sauces that greet you as you enter, we wouldn’t be surprised if you ordered a little more.

The first dish is lindisfarne oysters with green nam jim (spicy Thai dipping sauce).

It’s a serious chilli hit, similar to an oyster shot, and an eye-opener for the wide range of flavors you’ll encounter throughout the rest of the meal.

If spicy food is your thing, you’ve got a lot to look forward to.

Then there’s cured salmon and a Granny Smith apple.

