Kabul police arrest 10 suspected criminals within day

KABUL, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The Afghan National Police operations team has arrested 10 suspects from across Kabul within the past 24 hours, the country’s Interior Ministry said Sunday.

The arrestees, reportedly being involved in armed robberies and holding illegal weapons, were taken to the capital police headquarters, the ministry said in a statement.

“The suspects were taken to concerned departments for screening and possible legal process,” the statement said.

Two pistols and a stolen vehicle were seized during the operations.

No weapon was fired when police forces made the arrests, the statement said, adding the operations were part of preventive measures being adopted to ensure a high level of security and safety in the city.