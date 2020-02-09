Kaden Groves scores breakthrough Tour win

Australian rising star Kaden Groves claimed a breakthrough win when he took out stage three of the Herald Sun Tour in a sprint finish at Wangaratta.

The 21-year-old rounded the final corner in fifth position and timed his sprint perfectly over the last 200m of the 178.1km stage on Friday to cross the line first.

Italian sprinter Alberto Dainese (Sunweb) won stage one but had to settle for second, while Mihkel Raim (Israel Start Up Nation) was third.

It was Groves’ first win for Mitchelton-Scott since joining the Australian World Tour team in August.

It also ended a run of near-misses for the team in men’s cycling since last month’s Tour Down Under.

“The team’s been working so well together and we’ve been close both stages, but today they fully committed to me and it’s pretty special to win,” Groves said.

“To get a win at home is quite nice before going to Europe and racing the big guys.

“I’m stoked and I think the team rode really well today.”

The general classification standings remain the same after stage three, with Sunweb’s Jai Hindley retaining the yellow jersey.

Hindley is four seconds clear of 2017 winner Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and six seconds ahead of Sebastian Berwick (St George).

The race’s queen stage on Saturday is a 106.6km trek from Mansfield that finishes with a gruelling climb up Mt Buller.

It is the final mountain-top finish before the five-stage race finishes in Melbourne on Sunday.