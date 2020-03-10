Kalvin Phillips insists Leeds are ‘better team’ and ‘stronger mentally’ for promotion bid

Leeds are looking to land promotion after failing under Marcelo Bielsa last season and this year they look more likely to finally end their Championship stay

Kalvin Phillips has insisted that Leeds are a better team this season and can finally get promoted to the Premier League .

The Whites sit second in the Championship table and are gunning for West Brom at the summit.

Last campaign, Marcelo Bielsa’s men were looking likely to land a spot in the top tier for the first time since 2004.

However, a late collapse saw them relinquish a promotion place for one in the play-offs.

And there they met a heartbreaking end when Derby knocked them out in the first stage, who were then beaten by Aston Villa in the final.

The same scenario threatened to repeat itself this season.

A shocking run of two wins in 11 matches had fans fearing for the worst.

But Bielsa turned the ship around and United have now won four games in a row ahead of their clash vs Huddersfield on Saturday.

It has seen them boosted back to second, five points over third-placed Fulham and Phillips has confidence his side can go all the way.

He said: “Looking back, I think we’re a better team now just because of the experience of going through what we did last year, doing so well and then falling off towards the end.

“We know it can’t happen again and this club needs to get back to the Premier League.

“I think we’re stronger mentally. The manager is always on at us about mental strength anyway.

“He just comes in and stresses how important it is to be strong mentally, to succeed you’ve got to go through pain both mentally and physically.”

Meanwhile, Phillips has been courting the attention of Premier League sides such as Aston Villa and Tottenham but the 24-year-old has big aspirations at Elland Road.

He added: “Billy Bremner was a big part of the team that did so well and I know I’m a big part of this team and so I relate on that.

“But position wise I also relate to him and he used to go out, they’d sing a song about him playing until he’s black and blue.

“I always think of that when I think I’m struggling because if Billy Bremner can get through it then why can’t I? If you want to be remembered for a long time then you have to do these sort of things. When you look back, he was a tough little player and I try to be like that as well.”