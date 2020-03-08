Kamala Harris endorses Biden, who she previously bashed for ‘segregationist’ busing views

Kamala Harris is the latest former presidential candidate to endorse Joe Biden despite major clashes on the campaign trail, with some calling the move hypocritical and others seeing it as a preemptive bid for the future VP slot.

Harris now claims there is “no one better prepared than Joe [Biden] to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office.”

[email protected] has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Harris previously clashed with Biden on the campaign trail over the former vice president’s stance on issues like school busing, while Biden criticized Harris’ background as a prosecutor in California.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me,” Harris said in an emotionally charged moment at a debate last June, which dominated the headlines for weeks.

Biden called the attack a “mischaracterization” of his politics and bashed her in return.

“I was a public defender. I was not a prosecutor,” Biden said.

“Remember when the gullible, brain-dead media believed that she was sincerely outraged about Joe Biden’s comments on busing from the 70s,” journalist Michael Tracey tweeted in reaction to Harris’ endorsement.

Remember when the gullible, brain-dead media believed that she was sincerely outraged about Joe Biden’s comments on busing from the 70s https://t.co/iQBg36gh4u — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 8, 2020

Remember when Kamala Harris ripped Biden to shreds during the first debate? Now she endorses him? Hypocrite. — Frank Dinardo 🇺🇸 (@fjdinardo) March 8, 2020

You attacked him over civil rights during our campaign. I don’t buy your endorsement one bit. I do believe you will say anything for position. — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 8, 2020

This change of heart has caused many to wonder whether the senator from California is eyeing a vice-presidential role.

“I predicted when Kamala Harris suspended her campaign that she would run silent for a few months, get a charisma makeover from Democrat pros, and be reborn as a VP pick. Watch for that upgrade. I think we already see it here,” ‘Dilbert’ creator and author Scott Adams tweeted in reaction to a video of Harris announcing her endorsement.

I predicted when Kamala Harris suspended her campaign that she would run silent for a few months, get a charisma makeover from Democrat pros, and be reborn as a VP pick. Watch for that upgrade. I think we already see it here. https://t.co/nRRmp4PBU8 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 8, 2020

Because of the timing, I have to believe that Kamala Harris’s endorsement had some negotiation attached to it. I hope so. There’s no better running mate pick for Biden. — Matt Murchison 🇺🇸 😼 (@MattMurchison) March 8, 2020

“Joe Biden is a racist segregationist.” – Kamala Harris.Kamala Harris is NO progressive. https://t.co/H9xWfaxgCt — Tom Hillgardner 🌻🌹 (@Tom4CongressNY6) March 8, 2020

Kamala Harris not only endorses @joebiden but will join the former VP in Detroit on Monday night on eve of Michigan primary. https://t.co/vyTpNtq2M0 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 8, 2020

Harris will reportedly be campaigning with Biden in Detroit on Monday on the eve of the Michigan primary.

In a public statement explaining her endorsement, Harris lamented the current lack of women running for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, forgetting about Tulsi Gabbard.

“Like many women, I watched with sadness as women exited the race one by one,” Harris said, adding that “we find ourselves without any woman on a path to be the Democratic nominee for president.”

Biden is currently leading the Democratic nomination race, having almost 100 more delegates than Bernie Sanders. Former opponents Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Mike Bloomberg, and John Delaney have all endorsed Biden.

