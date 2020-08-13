Kamala Harris makes history as first black woman on presidential ticket and being picked as Joe Biden’s running mate

KAMALA Harris has been revealed as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential pick in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden made the announcement himself via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon making Harris is the first black woman and Asian-American on a major presidential ticket.

⚠️ Follow our US election 2020 live blog for the latest news & updates

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” he wrote.

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau,” Biden continued in a second tweet.

“I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Former President Barak Obama also issued his congratulations to Harris via a Twitter statement.

“I’ve known Senator [Kamala Harris] for a long time,” he captioned a lengthier statement.

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g

“She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake.

“This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.”

In his longer commentary on Biden’s VP pick, Obama said he “nailed it” by selecting Harris.

The former US leader described her as the “ideal partner to help him [Biden] tackle the very real challenges America faces right now.”

The announcement comes even after Biden and Harris clashed over racial issues during one of the Democratic presidential debates last year.

Harris endorsed Biden in March and this August he told reporters that he had moved on from the tension at the debate, saying “I don’t hold grudges.”

However, President Donald Trump’s GOP campaign also gave their two cents on Biden’s decision on Tuesday.

They said his VP selection was proof Biden’s “an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left” in a scathing statement.

“Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators,” wrote Katrina Pierson, a Trump 2020 senior advisor.

“At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.”

Meanwhile, Trump himself confessed that he was “surprised” Biden picked Harris, claiming she’s “told many many stories that weren’t true,” and adding, “she’s very big into raising taxes.”

Trump cited Harris’ stance against fracking and petroleum products and her support of socialized medicine.

“I can’t tell you what she’s voting for, I think she doesn’t know what,” Trump told reporters during his Tuesday press briefing. “I think Joe knows even less than she does.”

“She was very, very nasty to – one of the reasons it [the appointment]surprised me, she was very – she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden,” he told reporters.

She was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden.

“She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden. And it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful.

“When she said things … that were horrible about Sleepy Joe. And I would think that he wouldn’t have picked [her].”

During the Dem debate, Harris had decried Biden working with senators who supported segregation and “worked with them to oppose busing [of black students into white school districts].”

Although Harris said she did “not believe you are a racist” beforehand, her pointed comments prompted Biden to insist that he “did not praise racists.”

Harris, 55, was a presidential candidate last year, the former district attorney of San Francisco and is a current Senator for California.

Harris has been married to her husband Douglas Emhoff, a lawyer, for the past six years and has two step-children, Ella and Cole.

According to CNN, the presidential and vice presidential candidates will appear together tomorrow at an event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Amb. Susan Rice, who was a perspective vice presidential pick, congratulated Harris in a statement shortly after the announcement.

“Senator Harris is a tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail,” she said.

“I am confident that Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket.”

Harris and Biden are scheduled to appear together at next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Other notable speakers of the convention are Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Sen. Bernie Sanders; and Republican John Kasich, the former Ohio Governor.

Harris issued her thanks to Biden on Twitter, saying he can “unify” the country.

“[H]e’s spent his life fighting for us,” she wrote. “And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals.

“I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

Sen. Karen Bass tweeted support to Kamala saying she is a “great choice for Vice President.”

“California is better because of her work as Attorney General and stronger because of her work as Senator,” Bass wrote. “Now all Americans will benefit from her work as Vice President.”

Shortly after the announcement, Biden’s wife Dr. Jill Biden tweeted at Harris’ husband, “Are you ready?”

Also on Tuesday, NBC revealed that Biden’s campaign assembled a group of strategists for the fall election.

The team includes Liz Allen, who most recently a managing director at the Glover Park Group consulting firm, as the running mate’s communications director.

Sheila Nix, who served as chief of staff to Biden on the 2012 Obama reelection campaign, will be a senior adviser to the running mate and her spouse.

Karine Jean-Pierre, new to the Biden campaign, will act as Harris’s chief of staff while continuing to serve as a senior adviser to Biden.

Ryan Montoya, a veteran of the Obama White House, will be serving as the Harris’s director of scheduling and advance.

Lastly, Amanda Perez, the former policy director for Cory Booker’s presidential bid, will be the running mate’s policy adviser.