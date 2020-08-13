Kamala Harris Net Worth: Democratic VP Candidate Is A Millionaire

Kamala Harris has an estimated net worth of $6 million, which she shares with husband Douglas Emhoff.

Harris started her career in government service as the District Attorney of San Francisco in 2004. She served in the position for seven years and became the Attorney General of California until 2017. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harris then became a California senator in the same year.

The 55-year-old politician is a known supporter of Medicare for all, legalized recreational marijuana and lower taxes for the poor. Her stand on such issues resulted in a rise in her popularity, especially after U.S. 2020 presidential bet Joe Biden announced that he has chosen the former attorney general as his vice president for the upcoming elections. Biden is hoping that she can lure in the votes from the ethnic minorities in the U.S.

The Oakland, California native is not new in proving other people wrong or surprising critics with her achievements. Harris has spent her life achieving many firsts. And now being a Black woman and Asian American to get elected as vice president of the U.S. will be a first should she win in the elections.

Harris’ father hails from Jamaica while her mother was born in India. Her biracial roots did not faze her. In fact, she became more comfortable navigating her different influences as she worked her way to the top.

Emhoff works as a partner in a law firm, which explains the combined net worth. On the other hand, Harris makes some money from the royalties of her book “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.” She also penned two other books: “Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer” and “Superheroes Are Everywhere.” Her income tax return in 2019 reflected $157,000 as senator’s salary.

The couple owns several properties in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., which carry an estimated total price tag of $5.8 million. Forbes reported that the UC Hastings College of Law graduate purchased a condo in the SoMa neighborhood for $300,000. The property is now valued at $900,000.

When compared to her running mate’s fortunes, Biden’s net worth is considerably higher. The combined fortune for Biden and his wife is around $9 million.

Harris originally intended to run for the presidential seat but her campaign money ran short. As the running mate of Biden, Harris’ dream to serve the country in a much bigger role has become a possibility.