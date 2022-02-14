Kamila Valieva, a Russian figure skater, will compete for gold after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rules in her favor after a failed drug test.

The 15-year-old will have her positive test for trimetazidine heard separately, but she will compete for gold in the women’s singles figure skating on Tuesday.

After a doping scandal engulfed Beijing 2022, Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the Winter Olympic Games once more.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) provisionally suspended Valieva last week, but it was lifted 24 hours later after an appeal.

The Olympic authorities filed their own appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday, requesting that Valieva’s suspension be reapplied before the women’s singles competition, which begins on Tuesday.

Valieva’s appeal was valid, and she should be allowed to compete in the women’s singles, according to an ad hoc CAS hearing that lasted nearly six hours and was held via video call on Sunday night. The decision was released on Monday afternoon.

Although the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged both sides of the dispute to try to resolve the overall case before Tuesday’s competition, there was no agreement on that timeline. The 15-year-old figure skater will still face an investigation by Rusada regarding the failed test itself, but that verdict is also expected to end up before CAS at a later date.

“Of course, the IOC will respect the CAS decision – we have to and we will,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said before the decision was announced.

“This [lack of overall resolution]is an unsatisfactory situation for us and all of you.”

The CAS panel admitted that it made its decision based on “very limited facts of this case,” but that her young age was a major factor.

“The panel was concerned that if a provisional suspension was imposed on the athlete and later at the end of the day, after the completion of full procedures, she would not be sanctioned or would have a lower, very low sanction [because of her age], the provisional suspensions would have caused serious damage,” said CAS director general Matthieu Reeb.

The ruling also noted that she had not tested positive during the Games, that not allowing her to compete would cause her “irreparable harm,” and, perhaps most importantly, that not allowing her to compete would cause her “irreparable harm.”

