Kanda Sayaka, 35, died in a mysterious hotel fall after falling from a 22nd-floor room.

Kanda Sayaka, an actress and musician, was discovered in a pool of her own blood at 9.40 p.m. on December 18 in Hokkaido, Japan.

She was rushed to the hospital, but she tragically died despite medics’ best efforts.

Kanda, the daughter of Japanese actors Masaki Kanda, 70, and Seiko Matsuda, 59, provided the voice of Princess Anna in the 2013 Disney film Frozen’s Japanese dubbing.

“I’d like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far,” her agency said.

“We are deeply sorry to have to deliver such a report to all of the fans who have supported us and to all of the people who have looked after us.”

“We are still trying to cope with her death and are unable to accept it.”

She was supposed to perform in the musical ‘My Fair Lady’ at a theatre in Sapporo, the capital of the mountainous northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, where she died, but she didn’t show up.

Takako Matsu, who co-starred with Kando in the film as Elsa, described her co-star’s death as “speechless.”

“The time we spent together is an irreplaceable treasure for me,” she wrote on Twitter.